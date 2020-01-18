NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

NMIH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 468,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.29. NMI has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

