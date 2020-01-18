Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.26.

NBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 7,030.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,621 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,064,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

