Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Shares Down 4.3%

Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), approximately 28,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $930,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Northern Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.90%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

