Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

