NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

