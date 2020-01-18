NULS (NULS) Price Up 17.3% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003092 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, OKEx and Kucoin. NULS has a market cap of $20.35 million and $2.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, CoinBene, QBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.