Odyssey Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, CoinTiger and IDEX. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $506,771.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,412,794,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinTiger, LBank, Bittrex, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

