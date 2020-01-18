OKCash Reaches One Day Volume of $6,115.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $6,115.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051641 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00071210 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,215.26 or 1.00895407 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043153 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,954,230 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

