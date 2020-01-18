OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 39 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 37.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.72. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

