OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 83.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

LNC opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

