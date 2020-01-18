OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.58.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

