OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of HON opened at $183.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

