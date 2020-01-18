OLD National Bancorp IN Has $25.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

