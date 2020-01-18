OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,341,000 after acquiring an additional 653,885 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 241,313 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.