OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 10,358 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.