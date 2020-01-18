OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

