OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SLM were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

