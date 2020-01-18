Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,301. The company has a market cap of $678.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Omeros has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter worth $216,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

