OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,176,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in OncoCyte by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OncoCyte by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in OncoCyte by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,430,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

