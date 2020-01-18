Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 163,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,928. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

