Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.29% of Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.