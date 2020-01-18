Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2,247.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 36,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,071,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

