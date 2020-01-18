Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

