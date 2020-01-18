Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on KIDS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,455. The firm has a market cap of $799.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 85.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

