Ouroboros (OURO) Price Hits $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $130,771.00 and $30,294.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.02859412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00200503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 12,653,956 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,300 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.