Own (CHX) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Own has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $383,156.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and DDEX. In the last week, Own has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.02859412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00200503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

