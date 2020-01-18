Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

