Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 625,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 104,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 306,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 531,059 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.