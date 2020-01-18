Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $61.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

PZZA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. 457,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,010. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,789,682 shares in the company, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

