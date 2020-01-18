Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives $203.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.