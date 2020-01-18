Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Now Covered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.87.

PTEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 2,916,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $3,930,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

