Paxos Standard Reaches Market Cap of $223.48 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BigONE, BitMax and WazirX. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $223.48 million and approximately $408.73 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 222,720,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,720,000 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, BitMart, OKEx, BigONE, Bitfinex, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Coinbit, SouthXchange, Gate.io, BCEX, Bit-Z, Binance, CoinPlace, P2PB2B, Iquant, C2CX, BW.com, ZB.COM, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, KuCoin, Coinall, Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Hotbit, BitMax, Bitrue, CoinBene, Bittrex, MXC, WazirX, OKCoin, CoinEx, TOKOK and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

