Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 751,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

