Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 518 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 566 ($7.45) to GBX 518 ($6.81) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 588.60 ($7.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 745.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

