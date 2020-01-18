Peculium Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Peculium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. Peculium has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $64,053.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.60 or 0.05795857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00034149 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

