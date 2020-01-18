Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 463.30 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 419.47. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

