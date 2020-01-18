Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Investec downgraded Tullow Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tullow Oil to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 53.36 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The company has a market capitalization of $751.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

