PENG (PENG) Market Capitalization Tops $191,994.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 41.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $191,994.00 and $430.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,175,904,863 coins and its circulating supply is 6,826,276,450 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

