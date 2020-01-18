Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $4.06 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,896,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,740. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

