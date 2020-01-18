Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Get Perceptron alerts:

Shares of PRCP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 23,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.02 and a beta of 0.97. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Perceptron will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perceptron (PRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.