Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of ZIX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ZIX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ZIX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

ZIX stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

