Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFNC opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

