Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ryder System worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 22.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $7,124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ryder System by 443.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R opened at $55.33 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.