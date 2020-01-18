Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 170,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:HWC opened at $43.56 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

