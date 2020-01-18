Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.