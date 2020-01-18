Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 979,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

