Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,755,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MNRL opened at $19.51 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.
In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Recommended Story: Float
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL).
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.