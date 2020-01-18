Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,755,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $19.51 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

