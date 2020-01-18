Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visteon by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Visteon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $89.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.