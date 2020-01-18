Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

