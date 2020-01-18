Peterson Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

